POLL: Should The U.S. Government Be Going After Lance Armstrong?

Photo: AP Images

The foundation of Sports Illustrated‘s takedown of Lance Armstrong is a grand jury investigation overseen by the Food and Drug Administration.Why does the United States government care what Lance Armstrong put in his body?



Well, it’s possible that Armstrong gained access to illegal or unapproved medicines. Maybe he exported them out of the country? Maybe he had a note from a doctor? It’s tough, but not impossible, to make a case that Armstrong was involved in drug trafficking.

On the other hand, Lance Armstrong’s biggest sponsor throughout the peak of his career was the U.S. Postal Service, who gave his racing team $31.9 million over 4 years. That’s the basis for Floyd Landis’s “whistle blower” lawsuit accusing Armstrong of defrauding the government.

That means he didn’t just cheat cycling … he cheated You. The American taxpayer.

But do You, the American Taxpayer, really care? Does it bother you that Lance Armstrong may have cheated (in a sport filled with nothing but cheaters?) Do you think federal investigators should be taking the claim of Floyd Landis seriously? Does this feel like a witch hunt? Or should wrongdoers always be punished, no matter the cost?

Vote in our poll then tell us why you think that way in the comments.

Also, here’s a roundup of our Lance Armstrong coverage from today:

The 60-Second Version Of Sports Illustrated’s Lance Armstrong Doping Takedown

Lance Armstrong Angrily Denies Sports Illustrated’s Doping Report

Here’s The Problem With The Lance Armstrong Doping Investigation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.