Poll: Should Microsoft Call Its Search Engine "Kumo," Yes Or No?

Late last night, we saw leaked snapshots of Microsoft’s (MSFT) new “Kumo” search engine, but Microsoft exec Satya Nadella is hedging on the name.

“Kumo is the codename we have chosen for the internal test,” Satya wrote in a memo to employees about the new site.

Sounds to us like “Kumo” is the name Microsoft has tentatively settled upon, but they’re floating it in public to measure reaction. Can’t blame Microsoft for wanting external feedback: Last year the company decided to invest $10 million in comedian Jerry Seinfeld for a Windows marketing campaign that largely fell flat.

We’re ambivalent. Yeah, “Kumo” sounds kind of silly, but we admit we’re at a loss to come up with something better.

So we’ve whipped up this poll, and we’re asking the crowd: Should Microsoft keep the name “Kumo”?

