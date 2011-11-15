POLL SHOCK: Romney And Gingrich Lead, Cain Collapses

A new poll from CNN shows that Herman Cain’s poll support has collapsed amid sexual harassment scandals, while Newt Gingrich has surged to a statistical tie for first place with Mitt Romney.



Cain’s support has dropped from 25 per cent among likely Republican voters in October to 14 per cent — a statistical tie for third place with Texas Gov. Rick Perry. Gingrich’s support is up from 8 per cent to 22 per cent since the October poll.

Mitt Romney is the only Republican candidate who would defeat President Barack Obama in a head-to-head matchup, according to the poll.

Romney 51; Obama 47

Obama 52; Perry 45

Obama 53; Gingrich 45

Obama 53; Cain 43

Over half of those polls believe the sexual harassment charges against Herman Cain are serious. Half says they believe the women involved, over Cain’s denials. Only 51 per cent say Cain should continue with his candidacy, with 46 believe he should drop out of the race.

Here are the results:

