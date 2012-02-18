POLL: Scott Brown Is Pulling Ahead Of Elizabeth Warren

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New polls out of Massachusetts are telling two very different stories about the hotly-contested Senate race between Republican Scott Brown and Democrat Elizabeth Warren.A new poll out of the Suffolk University Political Research centre has Brown leading by a significant 9 per cent, while a poll by MassINC taken earlier in the week has Warren ahead of Brown by 4 points.



What’s interesting about the Suffolk University poll is that it offers a rather different narrative from earlier polls, which had Warren in the lead. While it’s unclear if such a dramatic shift in public opinion has actually taken place, it should be noted that the Suffolk poll, unlike the MassINC one, also asked voters who they were leaning toward as opposed to just who they would vote for.

Other interesting facts from the Suffolk University poll:

Brown holds a 52 to 28 favourable-unfavorable rating, while Warren holds a 35 to 28 rating.

43 per cent of voters consider Brown a “leader” in the Senate, while 38 per cent of voters consider him a “follower.”

“Republican” was the most common first word voters used to describe Brown (8 per cent), while “intelligent” was that for Warren (5 per cent)

It’s not out of the question, though, that public sentiment may be shifting in favour of Brown. While Warren has been leading in the polls since late last year, Brown has remained popular and kept close behind her in the race. It should also be noted that Brown is no stranger to comebacks, as demonstrated by his come-from-behind win over former Attorney General Martha Coakley in 2010.The Warren-Brown contest has been one of the most exciting Senate races thus far. Warren, the former chairman of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, shocked many with her incredible fundraising ability and has mounted a serious challenge to the popular Brown. Brown, you may remember, assumed the position after the death of Ted Kennedy and broke the 60-vote majority the Democrats held in the Senate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.