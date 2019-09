Absolute Return + Alpha is taking a poll of their readers.



They ask, “Would you invest in SAC?“

60-two per cent so far said no.

We’re guessing around 100 people took the poll, because after we voted the answer changed by 1%.

Maybe they’re reluctant because he charges 3 and 50?

