Most Americans Think Santa Claus Is A Democrat

According to a recent poll from Public Policy Polling, a plurality of respondents said they believed Santa Claus is a Democrat.Though voters thought Santa would provide both Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama with presents this Christmas instead of coal, 44 per cent of respondents said Santa leaned Democratic. Just 28 per cent thought he would be a Republican.



PPP called 500 registered voters between Dec. 5-7 to conduct the automated survey.

Here are some other interesting findings from the poll:

Only 32 per cent of respondents could correctly identify the number of days in Hanukkah.

18 per cent each thought Hanukkah lasted for 12 days and seven days.

80 per cent of voters believe they are on Santa’s “Nice” list.

11 per cent believe they are on the “Naughty” list.

The most popular films during the holidays were “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story,” garnering 22 and 20 per cent of the vote, respectively.

PPP also found that 87 per cent of respondents celebrated Christmas, 4 per cent celebrated Kwanzaa, 3 per cent celebrated Hanukkah. Three per cent celebrated Festivus, which was introduced into the mainstream with a late-1990s episode of Seinfeld.

One final interesting discovery: When asked what the most annoying holiday song was, 36 per cent said “The Chipmunk Song.” Coming in second was “Santa Baby” at 13 per cent.

