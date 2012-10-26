Two Big Shifts In This New Poll Should Frighten Obama

Brett LoGiurato
Barack Obama

Photo: AP

A new Associated Press/GfK poll released Thursday shows some disconcerting signs for President Barack Obama just 12 days before Election Day. Republican nominee Mitt Romney has flipped two crucial issues in the poll and is gaining in another measure, driving an overall 47% to 45% lead among likely voters. 

Last month, Obama led on both crucial questions of which candidate voters trust more to handle the economy and the federal budget deficit. This month, Obama trails Romney in both measures. Among registered voters, Obama has lost 13 and 10 points to Romney on the two issues, according to the poll.

The flips are significant. A recent Gallup poll showed the overall economy (plus unemployment) and the federal deficit remain the top two issues for voters this election.

Here’s a look in chart form of the swings:

Obama Romney economy

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider (Data: AP/GfK)

Obama Romney federal budget

Photo: AP/GfK

