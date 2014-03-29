POLL: Rob Ford Won His Mayoral Debate This Week

A poll conducted by Forum Research Inc. showed embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford was the “clear winner” of a mayoral debate in Toronto Wednesday night.

Ford is seeking re-election while facing an ongoing scandal surrounding a video of him smoking crack cocaine.

The poll, which was conducted immediately following the debate, found 37 per cent of the “the three quarters of Toronto voters who recall seeing or hearing anything about the City TV debate” thought Ford emerged victorious. Approximately 28 per cent of Toronto voters thought Ford’s challenger, Olivia Chow, was the winner.

Three other candidates; John Tory, Karen Stintz, and David Soknacki, also participated in the debate. The poll found nine per cent of voters thought Tory won, just two per cent believed Stintz was victorious, and one per cent gave Soknacki a win.

The poll contained other good news for Ford. It showed his approval rating is at 46 per cent, a two per cent increase since the last FRI poll earlier this month. The poll also found Ford beating Chow 33 per cent to 32 per cent in a hypothetical mayoral election. That’s a five per cent increase from the previous poll, which had Chow in the lead.

UPDATE (2:01 PM): The release from Forum Research Inc. included the wrong date for the debate and poll. This post was corrected to reflect the proper date.

