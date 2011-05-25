POLL: Rick Perry's Not The Texas Front-Runner

Click the chart to enlarge.

It’s a good thing Rick Perry says he’s not running for president — only 4 per cent of Texas Republicans say they’d vote for the governor, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll.”This is a major question for a guy who’s getting national buzz,” says Daron Shaw, co-director of the poll and a government professor at UT. “He hasn’t convinced Texans that he’s a presidential front-runner.”



Not that he’s trying to. Perry has said repeatedly that he’s not a presidential candidate without squelching campaigns to draft him as one.

Perry’s not even the top-rated Texan in the race. That distinction gos to U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Surfside, who’s at 10 per cent among registered voters who say they will vote in the Republican primary. The leader of the pack — and it’s a narrow lead in a pack without a clear front-runner — is former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, at 12 per cent, followed by former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, at 11 per cent, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, 10 per cent. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann of Minnesota each have the support of 7 per cent, followed by celebrity businessman Donald Trump, 6 per cent; Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, 4 per cent; former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania, 3 per cent; and Gov. Mitch Daniels of Indiana and former Gov. Jon Huntsman of Utah, at 1 per cent each.

One in 10 Republican voters want someone else, and 14 per cent say they don’t know whom they’d vote for in a GOP primary held today. Several of the candidates on that list, including Huckabee, Trump and Daniels, have dropped out since poll was conducted.

It’s still early, cautions Jim Henson, who teaches government at UT, runs the Texas Politics Project and co-directs the poll. He doesn’t think Perry’s numbers are a big deal. “At this point, he’s clearly not seen as a candidate,” he says.

Support for “red meat” Republican candidates on the presidential list is stronger among men, Shaw says. “Baby boomer women are a huge issue for Republicans,” he says. “When they have trouble with those women, that’s when they get wiped out in Dallas, that’s when they win by 6 points statewide instead of by 12 or 14. You have to watch your flank, and that flank is women who are worried about education, about safety net issues, about the fabric of their communities. …They get concerned about gutting the whole thing.”

Texas remains Republican territory, however. Asked how they’d vote in a general election for president, 30 per cent of all registered voters who participated in the poll said they would vote to re-elect Barack Obama, and 48 per cent would vote for the Republican — whomever it ultimately may be — in the race.

“Other than a pretty narrow band of true independents, we are settling into a very ossified, polarised politics here,” Henson says. “We’re seeing that in the Legislature, we’re seeing it in public opinion, and I think we’re probably seeing it around dinner tables and at family gatherings all over the state.”

Most Texans haven’t made up their minds about whom they like in the Republican and Democratic primaries for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Kay Bailey Hutchison, other than expressing a strong preference for a Republican.

On the Republican side, 50 per cent say they don’t know how they’d vote; 7 per cent say they’re looking for someone not on our list. As for the list, Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is the leader, with 25 per cent, followed by former Railroad Commissioner Michael Williams, at 6 per cent; former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin, 4 per cent each; former Texas Solicitor General Ted Cruz and former Texas Secretary of State Roger Williams, 2 per cent; and Railroad Commissioner Elizabeth Ames Jones, 1 per cent.

The Democrats have even more undecided voters, at 63 per cent. The newest candidate in that conversation, retired Gen. Ricardo Sanchez, led the way, with 14 per cent, followed by former U.S. Reps. Chet Edwards of Waco, 11 per cent, and Chris Bell of Houston, at 7 per cent; and former state Comptroller John Sharp, at 6 per cent.The Republicans start with an advantage in a general election — no surprise in a state where voters haven’t elected a statewide Democrat since 1994. A generic Republican senatorial candidate would beat an unnamed Democrat by 46 per cent to 30 per cent.

Obama remains unpopular in Texas, with 35 per cent approving of the job he’s doing and 55 per cent disapproving. And the voters who disapprove of him are intense — 46 per cent say they disapprove strongly.

They’re harder still on Congress, with 16 per cent saying they approve of the job federal lawmakers are doing (only 1 per cent strongly approve), while 62 per cent disapprove (35 per cent strongly).

By comparison, the mediocre ratings on state government look almost rosy. Perry’s job approval is balanced, with 41 per cent approving and 42 per cent disapproving of his work (12 per cent approve strongly; 28 per cent disapprove strongly). The Legislature’s work gets approval from 35 per cent of registered voters and disapproval from 38 per cent.

The country and the state are both on the wrong track, according to the poll respondents, but the state is better off, with 46 per cent saying it’s on the wrong track and 36 per cent saying things are going in the right direction. As for the country, 63 per cent of Texas voters think things are on the wrong track, and only 24 per cent think it’s going in the right direction.Economically, Texans say they are personally worse off than a year ago, and say the same about the state and about the country: 41 per cent say they are worse off personally, while 48 per cent say the state economy has worsened and 49 per cent say the national economy has worsened.

Once again, the respondents displayed the appeal of the Tea Party. If that were an organised party in the next congressional elections, 33 per cent would vote for the Democrat in the race, 24 per cent for the Tea Party candidate, and 17 per cent for the Republican, with the remaining 27 per cent saying they don’t know which one they’d choose.

This latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll is an internet survey of 800 registered voters. It was conducted May 11 to 18 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.46 per cent. The Republican primary questions have a margin of error of +/-4.98 per cent; the Democratic primary questions have a margin of error of +/-6.17 per cent.

This post originally appeared at The Texas Tribune.

