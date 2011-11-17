POLL: Republicans Want Nukes In Newt's Hands

A new poll from Fox News finds that former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich tops the list of candidates that Republican voters most trust with the nation’s nuclear arsenal.



Rep. Ron Paul, Rep. Michele Bachmann, and businessman Herman Cain lead the list of candidates Republicans primary voters least trust with strategic weapons.

Photo: Fox News

