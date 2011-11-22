POLL: Republicans Get More Blame For Super Committee Failure

Photo: www.flickr.com

The Super Committee is poised to announce tonight that it has failed at its charge to cut $1.2 trillion from the federal deficit — and the American people are more likely to blame Republicans for the lack of a deal, a new poll finds.A Quinnipiac University national poll released today shows that 44 per cent of Americans blame Republicans, while 38 per cent blame President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats. Independents are slightly less inclined to blame Obama.



Read the full poll results here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.