Brutal Poll Says Everything About How Republicans Feel About Their Own Party In Congress

Republican voters have an unfavorable view of their party in Congress, according to a new survey from Public Policy Polling.



The poll found that overall, only 24 per cent of voters approve of the job congressional Republicans are doing, compared with 67 per cent who disapprove. That’s down from a 25-68 approval split in May.

And what’s really dragging down their approval rating is an unfavorable view from voters in their own party. Only 40 per cent of Republican voters approve of their representatives in Congress, compared with 51 per cent who disapprove.

Independents also disapprove of Republicans in Congress by a 61-24 split, which helps President Barack Obama maintain a significant, 8-point edge over Republicans on the question of who voters “trust” more.

Congressional Democrats aren’t popular, either — but they’re in much better standing with their own party. Though voters disapprove of congressional Democrats by a 54-40 split, a high 76 per cent of Democratic voters approve of their party.

Here’s a chart that outlines Republican and Democrats’ approval of their own party:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.