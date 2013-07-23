CHART: Democrats Are Much Happier With Where Their Party Is Going Than Republicans

A Washington Post-ABC poll out Tuesday morning shows what’s keeping Congressional Democrats more popular than their Republican counterparts — approval within their own parties.



The poll asked both self-described Democrats and Republicans — including “leaners” — if they think their own parties are taking things in the right or wrong direction. Democrats approved of their party’s direction, with 72% saying leadership was taking the party in the right direction to just 21% who said it was taking things in the wrong direction.

But Republicans largely disapprove of their own party’s leadership, as has been the case for quite some time now. Just 37% of self-identified Republicans and Republican “leaners” say leadership is taking the party in the right direction. Meanwhile, 52% say it’s taking things in the wrong direction.

That’s a big change from last August, when Republicans approved of their leadership by a 58-32 margin.

It also contributes to the overall poor perception of Congressional Republicans across party lines. According to a new McClatchy-Marist poll, just 22% approve of the job Congressional Republicans are doing, compared with 33% who say the same about Democrats.

Here’s a chart that spells out the difference:

