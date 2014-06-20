POLL: Public Confidence In Congress 'Has Sunk To A New Low'

Just when it seemed like the public’s perception of Congress couldn’t get any worse, it did exactly that.

In fact, the numbers show people have less confidence in Congress than any other American institution in the history of the Gallup poll.

According to new data from Gallup released Thursday, just 7% of Americans say they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in Congress — down from the previous low of 10% in 2013.

“Americans’ current confidence in Congress is not only the lowest on record, but also the lowest Gallup has recorded for any institution in the 41-year trend. This is also the first time Gallup has ever measured confidence in a major U.S. institution in the single digits,” the Gallup report noted.

An equal percentage of the public — 7% — told the pollster they have zero confidence in Congress while 36% said they have “some” confidence and 50% said they have “very little.”

View the full survey below.

