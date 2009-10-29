Fewer People Support Cap And Trade

…In any event, the NBC/WSJ poll asked half its 1,000 respondents this: “Would you approve or disapprove of a proposal that would require companies to reduce greenhouse gases that cause global warming, even if it would mean higher utility bills for consumers to pay for the changes?”



Some 48% approve; 43% disapprove; 9% aren’t sure. That’s a noteworthy drop from 53% approval and 40% disapproval in April.

