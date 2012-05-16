People Like Microsoft And Google More Than They Like Facebook

Photo: AP

Here’s a funny, and slightly contradictory set of data on Facebook.In a poll of about 1,000 people conducted by AP-CNBC, people said they liked Microsoft, Google and Apple much better than Facebook. 71 per cent said they liked these companies, whereas only about half liked Facebook.



The poll included people of all ages and it included people who didn’t use Facebook — which is why Facebook rated so low.

Of those who used Facebook, 72 per cent liked it.

This is a good sign for Facebook. It means that if you use Facebook, you actually like it. If you don’t use it, you probably hate it, and that’s why you’re not using it.

