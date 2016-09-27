POLL OF POLLS: Online voters call it a Trump victory

Clinton or Trump? Picture: Getty Images

The people have spoken, and their opinion seems to be vastly different to those of media commentators.

While the majority of opening paragraphs summing up the performances in today’s first US presidential debate claim Hillary Clinton outperformed Donald Trump, a roundup of the most popular online polls disagrees:

The only major poll giving Clinton a clear win comes from CNN:

Who won? Per CNN's poll of debate watchers: Clinton: 62%

Trump: 27% pic.twitter.com/y7RCwXxrhN — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 27, 2016

Of course, that could all change once the respective parties’ supporters rally and try to get results back in their favour. But at the very least, you can say Trump’s supporters are the more mobilised online.

