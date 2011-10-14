BEWARE GOP? New Poll Shows Americans Like Occupy Wall St. Protesters Twice As Much As The Tea Party

Photo: ©GeneTaylor 2011-All rights reserved.

Time has a new poll up today showing that 54% of the people polled view the Occupy Wall St. movement favourably (very, or somewhat), whereas on 27% see the Tea Party movement in the same light.On the flip side 13% of those polled view the Wall St. protesters in a ‘very unfavorable’ light whereas 27% think that of the Tea Party.



A couple of things worth noting.

Even though the Tea Party is now familiar enough to the nation that it has more or less lost its rosy glow its favorability numbers remain consistent. A Gallup poll taken in April 2010 found that 28% of people polled identified with the movement and 26% opposed it.

When it first launched, and throughout 2010 the Tea Party enjoyed enough support (and/or was co-opted by some very powerful groups, depending on your viewpoint) to get a slew of its members into Congress and launch the now-fizzled presidential career of Michele Bachmann.

Whether the Wall St. movement, still in its infancy will see the same success — or is even courting it — remains to be seen.

That said, this widespread support could spell trouble for both Obama (who’s currently backing the protesters) and Romney (who isn’t…though one imagines more poll numbers like this may change that). Unlike the Tea Party, which was a strictly partisan group from the start, the Wall St. protesters, while frequently dubbed hippies and stoners in the media, appear to have hit a national nerve that has to potential to transcend politics.

That spells trouble for Obama in so far as much of the movement thus far appears to be comprised of many of the (now terribly disappointed) young people he counted as supporters during 2008.

Meanwhile, the GOP, which has let so much of its identity be defined by the Tea Party may do well to rethink that ahead of next November.

