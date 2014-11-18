POLL: A New Low For Obamacare

More Americans disapprove of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform than ever before, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.

The survey found 56% of Americans said they disapproved of the law, the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare, while just 37% said they approved.

That’s a seven-point shift from October, when Gallup found 53% of the US public disapproved of the law and 41% approved.

The latest numbers come as the new healthcare system begins its second enrollment period, which began Saturday. The first enrollment period last year was marred by widespread technical glitches with the government’s main healthcare website.

However, it’s possible that the healthcare law may ultimately get more popular. According to a Gallup survey released last Friday, over seven in 10 Americans who signed up for their healthcare in the new system rated the coverage as “good” or “excellent.”

“Among those who bought new health insurance policies through the exchanges, the majority are about as satisfied with their coverage and healthcare as are other Americans — suggesting that the end result of the exchange enrollment process is a generally positive one for those who take advantage of it,” Gallup said.

Click here to read more about Gallup’s latest poll.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.