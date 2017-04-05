Obamacare's popularity has gone through the roof after Trump's election

Bob Bryan

Apparently, all it took for Americans to warm up to Obamacare was for President Barack Obama to leave office.

According to a new Gallup poll, 55% of American surveyed approve of the Affordable Care Act, the law known as Obamacare. This is the first time in Gallup’s polling of the ACA that the law has cracked 50% approval since the firm began asking about the law in November 2012.

The 55% approval and 41% disapproval of the ACA represents a huge shift from just after the 2016 election. In November, Gallup found that Obamacare had only a 42% approval rating, while 53% disapproved.

The shift also comes after a number of polls have showed increasing popularity for the law, as well as the failure of the Republican Party to pass their repeal and replacement bill — the American Health Care Act — through the House. That legislation was viewed highly unfavorably, with one survey suggesting as few as 17% of Americans viewed it in a positive light.

Gallup also found that 26% of those surveyed favoured keeping the ACA in place as it is. Another 40% wanted Obamacare in place with significant changes, while 30% wanted Obamacare repealed and replaced.

Take a look at the progression Gallup has found through the years:

Gallup ObamacareGallup

