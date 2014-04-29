The Incredible Swing In This Poll Shows Republicans Might Want To Stop Fighting Obamacare

For much of the past seven months, Republican strategy for winning the 2014 midterm elections has revolved around casting “Obamacare.” However, with the law’s implementation now beginning to exceed many expectations, a new poll makes it clear the Affordable Care Act is gaining in popularity — even in districts friendly to the law’s opposition.

A new poll conducted by the Democratic firm Democracy Corps and released Monday displays an incredible swing in voters’ attitudes toward Obamacare.

Even in Republican-held districts, the plurality of voters now want to implement and fix the law, rather than repeal and replace it. The pollsters argue the results should push Democrats to advocate the former approach in their campaigns — the latter position aligns with what Republicans have continued to advocate since the law was passed.

One of the most startling changes was observed among Independent voters. In a December survey from Democracy Corps, conducted when the law was mired in the third month of a disastrous rollout, 53% said Congress should “repeal and replace the health care reform law.” In the new poll, only 41% of independents said Congress should “implement and fix it.”

Today, those numbers have swung a combined 19 points. Now, 50% say Congress should “implement and fix” — only 43% still want to repeal and replace.

Here’s a chart:

Overall, the poll found 52% of voters prefer the “implement and fix” option, compared with the 42% who want to “repeal and replace.” That aligns with voters in Republican-held seats, which accounts for another big swing in the past four months.

In December, 47% of voters in Republican-held districts said they wanted to “implement and fix” the law, compared with 46% who were for “repeal and replace.” Those numbers now: 53% for implementing and fixing, and only 42% for repealing and replacing.

Here’s a look:

“The drop in intensity on the opposition/repeal side risks the GOP’s off-year turnout strategy — and indeed, in the Republican seats, the continued focus on ACA produces a somewhat lower turnout of base Republicans. In any case, by continuing to focus on the ACA, Republicans are emphasising their weakest message according to this battleground poll,” the pollsters wrote.

