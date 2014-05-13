Only 8% Of Independent Voters Call Obamacare A 'Success'

A new poll released by CNN and ORC International Sunday contains some interesting data about how independent voters feel about Obamacare. The poll showed only a small number of independents believe the health care law has been a success.

According to the poll, just 8% of independents would call the Affordable Care Act successful. About 42% of independents describe the law as a failure while half say its too soon to tell.

Overall, the numbers aren’t much better for Obamacare supporters. While the poll found 27% of Democrats called the law a success, just 12% of total voters gave it a thumbs up.

Republicans have been hoping to exploit dissatisfaction with Obamacare in this year’s midterm elections and recent evidence the law’s rollout exceeded initial expectations has led some observers to question that strategy.

The evidence electorally-crucial independents are unhappy with the Affordable Care Act is definitely bad news for Democrats hoping to fend off GOP challengers in the midterms.

However, the poll included some good news for Obamacare supporters. The poll showed the majority of voters, 61%, want to keep the law as is or make improvements while just 38% want it repealed. It found 55% of independents want to keep or improve Obamacare. Indications voters, even those who would call the law a failure, would rather see it fixed than repealed by Republicans have been seen as a sign Democrats can succeed with a midterm strategy focused on the idea the law should be both defended and improved.

View the full results of the CNN/ORC poll here.

