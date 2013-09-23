Here's One Poll Number That Should Have Republicans Very Scared About The Fight Over Shutting Down The Government

The US government could shut down at the end of September if the GOP refuses to pass a budget that doesn’t stipulate defunding Obamacare.

Many Republicans are freaking out about what this would mean for the party.

And for good reason.

In Ben White’s Morning Money, he passes along this nugget.

CNBC’s Steve Liesman emails with fascinating new poll results (full survey data out Thursday): “A solid majority of Americans oppose defunding the new health care law if it means shutting down the government and defaulting on debt. The CNBC All-America Economic Survey of 800 people across the country conducted by Hart-McInturff, finds that Americans oppose defunding Obamacare by a 44% to 38% plurality. But support for defunding drops off sharply when the issue of shutting down the government and defaulting is included. In that case, Americans oppose defunding 59% to 19% with 18% unsure. …

Now it’s a little clear what’s meant by “shutting down the government and defaulting on debt” since these are two separate things, the latter of which is far more of a problem (and far less likely in any scenario) than the the former.

But still, the “defund” fight is not popular, and it becomes much less popular when people think about the consequences.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.