The Majority Of Americans Already Consider Obama's Presidency A 'Failure'

Barack Obama visits Stonehenge

President Barack Obama’s legacy isn’t looking so hot — at least according to what respondents told a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Tuesday morning.

The poll found a 52% majority of Americans believe Obama’s presidency is, on a balance, a “failure,” compared to 42% who believe it to be a success. Those on the “failure” side were far more likely to have said they “strongly” held that belief.

A full 56% said they disapproved of the way he has been handling international affairs, while 54% disapprove of his handling of the economy. Overall, 65% said the country is on the “wrong track.”

The new numbers come as the White House juggles multiple international crises in Ukraine, Iraq, and Israel, and as Obama struggles to push his legislative agenda past a polarised Congress. Just last weekend, Obama abandoned his plans for major executive action to alter U.S. immigration policies in the face of steep Republican opposition.

The poll went into the field before Obama’s announced the executive-action delay, but it still found 59% of respondents voicing disapproval of how he’s been handling the immigration issue.

