This Dramatic Chart Shows How Many People Have Lost Faith In Obama's Foreign Policy

A majority of Americans disapprove of how President Barack Obama is handling the Ukrainian crisis — and it’s part of a larger trend of Americans who are disappointed with his administration’s foreign policy.

According to a new CBS News poll released Wednesday, 46% of Americans disapprove of Obama’s handling of the Ukrainian crisis, while just 38% approve. Perhaps more importantly, 43% of respondents to the poll said they think the nation’s image has gotten worse under Obama and only 32% said it has gotten better.

This is an incredible 59-point shift from when Obama first came into office. In July 2009, six months into his presidency, 60% of respondents in the poll said America’s image had improved. At that time, only 12% said it had gotten worse.

Here’s a look at the dramatic swing in chart form:

Obama’s second term has been rife with international controversy, and on many issues, he has not earned public support for his approach. The disclosures from National Security Agency leak source Edward Snowden damaged relations with allies, particularly revelations the U.S. spied on some friendly heads of state.

Obama’s approach to the conflict in Syria subsequently earned the scorn of both Republicans and Democrats, and now he is facing backlash for his moves on Ukraine. However, though most respondents disapprove of how he’s handling the Ukrainian crisis overall, 56% do support the sanctions Obama levied on Russian officials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.