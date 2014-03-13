The Two Numbers That Should Terrify Democrats Of A GOP Takeover

A new poll contains some worrying signs for Democrats, one night after a crucial special election loss in Florida’s 13th district.

The Wall Street Journal/NBC poll found President Barack Obama to be a potential drag on Democratic candidates in the midterm elections this November.

Two numbers, in particular, stand out:

33 per cent of respondents said their vote this November would serve as a show of opposition against the president. Only 24 per cent said their vote would signal support.

More troublesome: 48 per cent of respondents said they’d be less likely to vote for a “solid supporter” of the Obama administration, compared with only 26 per cent who said they’d be more likely to vote for such a candidate.

The poll continues the downward trend in Obama’s poll numbers over the past few months. His approval rating, at 41 per cent, is the lowest ever recorded in the WSJ/NBC poll. Only 41 per cent also approve of how he’s handling the economy and foreign policy matters (foreign policy approval is another all-time low).

Much of the decline in Obama’s approval rating comes from Democrats, 20 per cent of whom now disapprove of his job performance. This is especially potentially troubling news in a midterm election in which it will be crucial for Democrats to turn out their base.

In many ways, Obama’s poll numbers now mirror those of former President George W. Bush in 2006. A March 2006 poll had Bush’s approval rating at 37 per cent, and 55 per cent said in 2006 they would be less likely to vote for a “solid supporter” of the Bush administration.

