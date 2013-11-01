Obama's Approval Rating Has Plunged To An 'All-Time Low,' And The GOP's Has Tanked Even More

President Barack Obama’s approval rating has sunk to an all-time low in

the NBC/Wall Street Journal’s recurring survey— and the public’s image of the Republican Party has reached another all-time low.

America’s politicians continue to endure the fallout from so much dysfunction in Washington over the past month. For Republicans, the ire has been directed at them after the 17-day federal government shutdown, the U.S.’s first in 16 years, and a flirtation with breaching the nation’s debt ceiling. According to the NBC/WSJ poll, only 22% view the GOP positively, compared with 53% who see it in a negative light.

And as the disastrous rollout of the Affordable Care Act continues, only 42% approve of the job Obama’s doing as president, an all-time low in the survey. Meanwhile, 53% disapprove. Obama’s favorability ratings have also reached negative territory for the first time ever in the poll — 41% view him positively, compared with 44% who see him in a negative light.

“The NBC/WSJ pollsters argue that no single reason explains Obama’s lower poll standing,” NBC senior political editor Mark Murray wrote.

“Rather, they attribute it to the accumulation of setbacks since the summer — allegations of spying by the National Security Agency, the debate over Syria’s chemical weapons, the government shutdown and now intense scrutiny over the problems associated with the health care law’s federal website and its overall implementation.”

Looking ahead to the 2014 election, 63% say that their own member of Congress should be replaced, another sign that growing public outrage over Washington’s budget battles could matter this time. That’s the highest number ever recorded on that question, dating back to when it was first asked in 1992.

45% want a Congress controlled by Democrats in 2015, while 41% want a Republican-controlled Congress. And voters say by a 35-28 margin that they’ll vote for the Democratic candidate — 30% prefer an independent or third-party candidate.

