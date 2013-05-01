Another Ugly Poll Gives Obama Bad Numbers On The Economy, Immigration, And Guns

President Barack Obama’s approval rating on three key issues is distinctly underwater, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University released Wednesday.



The poll found that at least 10 per cent more respondents disapproved than approved of Obama’s handling of the economy, gun policy, and immigration issues:

On the economy, 53 per cent disapprove of Obama’s job performance, while only 41 per cent approve.

Two weeks after the Senate failed to pass a measure that would have expanded background checks, Obama’s approval rating on “gun policy” is also 41 per cent. Meanwhile, 52 per cent disapprove.

And as the immigration debate continues to flare on Capitol Hill, only 40 per cent approve of Obama’s handling of the issue. 50 per cent disapprove.

Together, the three issues are perhaps the ones that will dominate Washington on a domestic scale for the foreseeable future.

The poll also found that on two of the issues — the economy and guns — respondents said they trusted Congressional Republicans to handle the issue more than Congressional Democrats. On immigration, Democrats narrowly hold a 39-38 edge.

In a press conference Tuesday, Obama tried to downplay any notion that he had lost any “juice” in getting his legislative agenda through Congress.

“If you put it that way — maybe I should just pack up and go home! Golly,” he told a reporter. “As Mark Twain said, rumours of my demise might be a bit exaggerated at this point.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.