Obama's Approval Rating Is At Its Lowest Point Ever, And It Could Mean Major Disaster For Democrats

Brett LoGiurato
Barack ObamaAP

Democrats are at risk of losing control of the Senate this November, as a new poll finds voters prefer a Republican-controlled Congress to check President Barack Obama’s agenda at a time when Obama’s approval rating is at its lowest point ever.

Just 41% approve of Obama’s job performance, according to the new Washington Post/ABC News poll released Tuesday, a new low in his presidency and down from 46% over the first three months of the year. Some of his approval ratings on individual issues are even worse: 42% on handling the economy, 37% on the Affordable Care Act’s implementation, and 34% on his handling of the Ukrainian crisis.

After a couple rounds of encouraging polling for the Affordable Care Act, the new Washington Post/ABC poll serves as a setback for supporters. Obamacare is expected to play a major role in the midterm elections, and some numbers suggest the law could be a major hindrance for Democrats:

  • By a 44-48 margin, voters say they oppose the health-care law.
  • 50% of respondents said the implementation of the law is going worse than they expected, compared to 41% who said it’s going better than they thought. This comes despite the fact that enrollment exceeded original targets, as more than 8 million people signed up for insurance through exchanges set up by the law.
  • 47% say the law is making their health-care costs go up. Just 7% say it’s making costs go down, and 41% say their health-care costs have stayed about the same.
  • By an even wider margin, respondents said they think the ACA is leading to health-care costs increases across the country — 58% said Obamacare is making health-care costs rise, while only 11% said they think costs are decreasing.
  • By a 44-24 margin, respondents said the law is helping to make the quality of the nation’s health-care system worse.

Democrats, however, do enjoy an overall advantage on voter trust. Voters say they prefer Democrats’ stances on health care (43-35), immigration (40-34), and the economy (41-38), among others.

By a 40-34 margin, voters also say they trust Democrats to “coping with the main problems the nation faces over the next few years.” But 53% of respondents said they’d rather see Republicans in control of Congress, compared with 39% who said they want it controlled by Democrats.

Obamacare pollLanger Research

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.