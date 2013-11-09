These Awful Numbers Show What A Terrible Year It's Been For Obama

President Barack Obama’s approval rating has plunged to a new low,

according to a new Pew Research Center survey— and his approval ratings on individual issues have become dreadful.

Overall, Obama’s 41% approval rating near the end of the first year of his second term in office mirrors that of predecessor George W. Bush, who was down to 36% by the end of 2005.

For Obama, that number has been slipping for a while. Earlier this week in Gallup’s daily tracking poll, his approval rating hit 39%.

It comes as Obama has been hit by the damage of Washington’s recent fiscal battles, as well as a litany of setbacks since the summer. Those include the controversy over some of the National Security Agency’s surveillance practices, the debate over military intervention in Syria and, lately, intense scrutiny over the continued botched rollout of the Affordable Care Act.

Those setbacks have contributed to a drop in Obama’s approval ratings on almost every issue — the economy, health care, immigration, and foreign policy.

Here’s a look:

