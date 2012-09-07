Poll: Americans Feel The Same About Their Finances Today As They Did When Obama Took Office

Photo: Pew

The latest Pew poll tracking Americans’ sentiments about their finances shows that in the four years since President Obama assumed office, their feelings haven’t changed — no matter their political party.Those polled who rated their finances as “excellent” or “good” showed some slight movement in the first years of Obama’s turn, but have essentially returned to their level upon President Obama’s election.



From Pew:

“Americans are clearly feeling more pinched than they were before the recession began. The Pew Research centre’s November 2007 survey found 50% saying they were in excellent or good shape financially. In June of this year, 41% rated their personal finances as excellent or good.

“However, most of the decline in positive views occurred before Obama took office; there has been little change since then. Between November 2007 and December 2008 the share of Americans who said they were in good financial shape fell 12 points to just 38%, and has neither improved nor worsened substantially over the past three-and-a-half years.

