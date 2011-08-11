POLL: What News Would You Actually PAY For Online?

With more free Internet content available than anyone could ever dream of reading, charging money for news is a tricky proposition. But in some cases — like Bloomberg’s financial terminal business — it works.



Is there anything you’d actually pay for? (Assume it’s high-quality, and not garbage.) Take our poll and add any additional comments below, after you’ve voted.

Related: 10 news brands that will still matter in 10 years →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.