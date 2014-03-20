The Number Of People Who Like Colorado's Legal Marijuana Is Getting Higher And Higher

According to a newsurvey from Public Policy Polling, Marijuana has become more popular in the two months the law legalizing recreational use of the drug has been in effect in Colorado.

The poll found 57 per cent of Coloradoans now say they think marijuana usage should be legal, compared with 35 per cent who say it should not. The 22-point spread has widened from the 10.5-point spread by which voters passed the 2012 Colorado referendum legalizing small amounts of possession and growing in the state.

Under the law, adults at least 21 years of age in Colorado can grow marijuana plants privately and may legally possess up to one ounce while travelling. The first legal sales began at the start of the year.

Overall, voters are split so far on whether the law has made the state better or worse. Thirty-one per cent say it has made the state better, 33 per cent say worse, and 30 per cent say it has made no difference.

Despite the warming opinions toward legalization, the vast majority of Coloradoans say they haven’t yet taken advantage of the state’s new laws. Almost nine in 10 respondents say they have not smoked or consumed marijuana in the state since it became legal. Eight per cent said they have, and 3 per cent did not “care to say.”

Earlier this month, Colorado reported the state had raised about $US2 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales in January.

