New Poll Shows That Republicans Are Totally Screwed With Latino Voters

A new poll released Monday throws a bucket of cold water on the theory that nominating a Latino candidate for President would help the Republican party win a larger share of the Latino vote.



The poll, from Latino Decisions, shows former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walloping U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) among Latinos in a hypothetical 2016 matchup. According to the poll, Clinton grabs 66% of Latino voters. Only 28% would vote for Rubio.

Clinton is wildly popular with Latinos. 73% view her favourably and just 17% view her unfavorably. Those with an opinion are evenly divided on Rubio: 31% favourable; 29% unfavorable.

Republicans get creamed among Latinos in all possible matchups in the poll. The closest a Republican candidate comes to a Democrat is former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who trails Vice President Joe Biden with Latino voters 60-30.

The poll found, however, that Rubio’s key role in shaping the immigration bill in the Senate could boost his potential candidacy. According to the poll, 54% of Latino voters said they’d be at least “somewhat likely” to vote for him if the bill becomes law and unauthorised immigrants are offered a path to citizenship.

The poll also reveals an added danger for Republicans with Latino voters. 58% said House Republicans’ vote to block the Obama Administration from delaying deportation of “DREAMers,” young unauthorised immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, made their views of the Republican Party “much less favourable.”

