A Shocking Number Of Americans Don't Know Basic Facts About The US Government

A new poll conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania that was released on Wednesday found many Americans don’t know how the government works.

The poll showed only 36% of Americans could name all three branches of the government and 35% couldn’t name any of them. It also found over 60% of Americans don’t know which political party controls the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

In a statement accompanying the poll, Annenberg Public Policy Center Director Kathleen Hall Jamieson argued it proves the need for better educational programs.

“Although surveys reflect disapproval of the way Congress, the President, and the Supreme Court are conducting their affairs, the Annenberg survey demonstrates that many know surprisingly little about these branches of government,” Hall Jamieson said. “This survey offers dramatic evidence of the need for more and better civics education.”

Additionally, the poll showed many people do not know basic facts about how the US government functions. It found over 70% of Americans don’t know a a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate is required to override a presidential veto and 21% of people think a 5-4 Supreme Court decision is sent back to Congress for a final decision.

View the full results of the poll here.

