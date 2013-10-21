The Ugliest, Most Ominous Poll Number Yet For The GOP

If the U.S. were based on a parliamentary system, Obama would definitely call for a national election right now.

A new poll from CNN shows just how badly the GOP is faring in the eyes of the public after the shutdown:

The poll was conducted Friday through Sunday, just after the end of the 16-day partial federal government shutdown that was caused in part by a push by House conservatives to try and dismantle the health care law, which is President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement. According to the survey, 54% say it’s a bad thing that the GOP controls the House, up 11 points from last December, soon after the 2012 elections when the Republicans kept control of the chamber. Only 38% say it’s a good thing the GOP controls the House, a 13-point dive from the end of last year.

