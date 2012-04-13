POLL: Most Republicans Think The War In Afghanistan Was Not 'Worth Fighting For'

Photo: US Marine Corps/Cpl. Bryan Nygaard

For the first time, a majority of Republicans are saying that the war was “not worth fighting for,” according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.Public support of the war has been steadily declining, and not since December 2009 have more Americans said the war was worth it than not. Today, only 30 per cent of Americans say the war was worth fighting for.



We’ll see in coming weeks what effect this news has on the campaign trail, but it probably doesn’t bode well for presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney. In the past, Romney has been reluctant to question the United States’ commitment to Afghanistan. More recently, he said that he would need to consult with military leaders before coming up with a “firm decision” on whether to keep troops in the country.

Meanwhile, President Obama has pledged to remove combat troops from the country by the summer of 2012.

The same poll also shows that 53 per cent believe that Obama would do a better job handling international affairs to Romney’s 36 per cent.

Here are some other highlights from the poll:

53 per cent oppose Obama’s healthcare law and 38 per cent believe that the Supreme Court should throw it out completely.

28 per cent blame American oil companies for high gas prices, while 26 per cent blame other oil producing countries, and 21 per cent blame the Obama administration.

70 per cent say that jobs are still difficult to find, though that number is down from 82 per cent in July of 2011.

76 per cent believe the country is still in a recession.

If the election were held today, Obama would defeat Romney 51-43.

Read the full results here.

