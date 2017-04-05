Poll shows Le Pen and Macron in a dead heat in the 1st round of French elections

Le Monde/Cevipof poll shows dead heat in first round of French elections.

Emmanuel Macron: 25%

Marine Le Pen: 25%

But vote will split 61% – 39% in favour of Macron in second round, poll says.

French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are tied in the first round of the election and Le Pen is set to lose in the second round, an opinion poll published this week shows.

The candidates are tied at 25% in the first round of voting but the far-right leader is set to lose to the centrist candidate with 39% to 61% of the votes, the Le Monde/Cevipof poll shows.

François Fillon, the embattled conservative candidate, came in third in the first round of voting with 17.5 per cent of the votes.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon came in fourth with 15% per cent of the votes and mainstream Socialist party candidate, who would effectively be President François Hollande’s successor is coming in fourth with 10%.

Voter certainty rose compared with the previous survey, with 82% of Le Pen voters certain of their choice, 75% of Fillon voters, 61% of Macron voters, 60% of Mélenchon voters, and 52% of Hamon voters.

The poll surveyed 14,300 people between March 31 and April 2 and was published before the Tuesday night TV debate which had all 11 candidates debate for almost four hours.

In snap polls taken right after the debate, Mélenchon was seen as the most convincing candidate, followed by Macron in second position, Fillon in third and Le Pen in fourth. The polls also showed that Macron was seen as having the best program by 23% of viewers, followed by Mélenchon.

Although the polls for the second round of the elections show Macron as a clear winner, the persistent voter uncertainty and high likelihood of masses of people protesting the election by not voting, the results of the election are still far from certain.

The first round of the elections will take place on April 23 and the second round, which will determine who the new French president is, on May 7.

