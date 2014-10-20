POLL: Key Voters Say US 'Out Of Control Right Now'

A new poll of competitive House and Senate districts found a strong majority — 64% — of likely voters says the US is “out of control right now” when asked how they feel about their country.

In comparison, only 36% of respondents in the the Politico survey agreed with the statement: “I’m confident that the US is in a good position to meet its economic and national security challenges.”

Multiple challenges are contributing to this sense of being out of control. The US is locked in an extended battle with the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, in the Middle East, the epicentre of several other hotspots of instability. The Ebola virus has whipped up new fears. And voters showed mixed feelings about President Barack Obama’s managerial skills and his signature healthcare policy.

“If it’s not one thing, it’s another that’s coming up,” Elizabeth Ivey, a Florida insurance agent, told the pollster, according to Politico. “I am worried about ISIS; I think it’s something that we need to keep over, away from our country. I do support us going over there and fighting in the Middle East.”

The poll, conducted by the research firm GfK, found individual Democratic and Republican candidates neck-and-neck in those same competitive districts for the November midterm election. The Democratic nominees held 44% of the respondents’ total support, compared with 41% for the Republicans, after the likely voters were pressed on whom they preferred.

View the full survey below.

