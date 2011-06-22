POLL: Is This Bloomberg TV Guest's Cow Print Blazer Hideous Or Baller?

Lisa Murphy and the blazer

Bloomberg TV just had a guest who was wearing a bold cow print blazer.Apparently he was talking about something that would have been a good hedge against any short position — something we might have liked to know about.



But we were too busy staring at the cow blazer. Who even makes something like that? Did he get it made?

Our first instinct is to hate it, but we’ve been called out for having bad taste in man style before.

What do you think? Vote below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.