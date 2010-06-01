POLL OF THE DAY: Is BP Going To $0?

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill is not slowing down, despite BP’s attempts to bury the oil gushing pipe in mud.



The Top Kill efforts actually caused the oil to spill faster the ever before.

Is this the end of BP? Vote in the poll and elaborate in the comments below. (We just realised that CNBC is running a similar poll today. That’s purely coincidental!)

