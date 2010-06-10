POLL: Is Apple Wrong To Ban Rivals From Collecting Data On iPhone Apps?

Photo: Associated Press

Apple just shook the mobile ad market by changing the terms of its iOS developers agreement.Only independent mobile ad companies will be allowed to collect data on users and then target ads using that data in iPhone/iPad applications. This effectively prohibits mobile ad networks that are subsidiaries of larger mobile companies from advertising in iPhone applications.



AdMob says the change in developers agreement means it can’t advertise in iPhone apps anymore. An Apple rep tells us AdMob can still advertise in apps. We asked the rep if AdMob could collect data on users. He couldn’t (and hasn’t) answered that question.

On the surface, this looks really bad for Apple. It’s basically booting a big ad network that supports thousands of developers by generating ad revenue. It also looks positively terrified of Google and is trying to stop Google from gathering information on the iOS.

However, commenter lilywhite notes that it’s not like any company other than Google can advertise against Google search results. He or she writes:

“…This is exactly what Apple should be doing. They control what they have built. So does Google. When was the last time [an] ad company served ads on Google’s SERP’s? Answer: never. Why not? They should be more open. Fat chance.

This is all about control. Apple is not open about much. That’s their business model. Get with it. It will NOT hurt them in ANY way. Period. Even if every blowhard in the Valley screams about it.”

Do you agree with lilywhite? Or is that a false argument? Is Apple wrong to basically boot out AdMob, or is it OK for Apple to control its platform?

