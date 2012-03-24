POLL: Investor Confidence Is At Its Highest Level Since January 2008

Maybe it’s the heat.



But Rasmussen’s daily investor confidence index rose nine points Friday to 110.2 — its highest level since January 2008.

Investor confidence is up 13 points from last week and 17 points from a month ago.

Rasmussen’s measure of consumer confidence, meanwhile, reached a 2012 high of 93.1. The index is up nine points from a month ago.

30-eight per cent of consumers rated their finances as good or excellent, matching optimism levels of fall of 2008.

The poll was not all bullish.

Just 27% of consumers say their personal finances are getting better, while 47% say they are getting worse.

Investors are divided on the future of their finances: the percentage of respondents who said their finances were getting better matched the percentage who said they were worsening, at 37%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.