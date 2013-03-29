A Whopping Amount Of Americans Think Illegal Immigrants Should Be Able To Stay

A whopping 71 per cent Americans believe undocumented immigrants currently residing in the United States should legally be allowed to remain, according to a new poll from the Pew Research centre.



The support transcends race and — for the most part — party. Two-thirds of white respondents and four in five black and Hispanic respondents believe that undocumented immigrants should remain, either by becoming eligible for citizenship or for permanent residency.

Meanwhile, three in four Democrats, 70 per cent of Independents and just fewer than two-thirds of Republicans believe that illegals should be legally allowed to remain.

However, there are distinct party differences in the proposed “Path to Citizenship” pervading in some of the talk around a bipartisan immigration plan.

Only 38 per cent of Republicans support the idea that current immigrants illegally residing in the country should be offered a path to citizenship, compared to about half of Democrats.

And there’s a major disconnect between the two parties about their views of immigrants. A large majority of Republicans believe that “immigrants are a burden because they take jobs, housing, and health care,” while an equally large amount of Democrats believe the newcomers strengthen the country.

Here’s a look at that divide:

