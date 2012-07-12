POLL: If You Could Be An Olympian In One Sport, What Would It Be?

Gymnastics wannabe Dina Spector and I were discussing sex at the Olympic village and failed childhood dreams when this question popped up: “If you could be an Olympian in one sport, what would it be?”



Basketball seems like the best option because you’d be rich and famous and in the NBA in that scenario.

But we can certainly see the argument for archery, javelin, swimming, and many more sports.

Vote away!

And let us know your reasoning in the comments.

