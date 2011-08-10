POLL: How Was Brian Moynihan's Performance On CNBC Just Now?

Confidence and poise OR rehearsed statements, a tense body, and a tendency to stumble over words?



Which Brian Moynihan did you just see on CNBC?

(If you missed it, we’ll have the video embedded in here in a bit.)

After the stock tanked yesterday and as Bank of America’s need for new capital is called into question, CEO Moynihan is taking big measures to instill confidence in his firm in the market.

Tomorrow he’ll speak on a conference call with investor Bruce Berkowitz and Fairholme Capital. Today he appeared on CNBC. Is it working?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.