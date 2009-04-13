Poll: Will iTunes’ Higher Prices Affect Your Music Buying?

iTunes last week introduced its new variable pricing structure, selling songs for $0.69, $0.99 and $1.29, depending on their popularity, and Amazon and Wal-Mart quickly followed suit.

Experts are already debating how price hikes will affect the music industry and digital music retailers, but we want to know how they’re affecting your own music buying behaviour. Take our poll to let us know how you plan to buy music going forward.



