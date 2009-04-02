Poll: How Much Would You Pay For Internet Access?

Time Warner Cable is rolling out consumption-based billing with overage charges into more markets. This means that once you’ve reached your cap — up to 40 GB — you’ll have to pay $1 per GB extra.



Update: TWC tells us it’ll test a 100 GB plan, too.

That could add up quick. An iTunes movie download could cost $1 to $4 more to download, depending on picture quality. Hulu shows could cost $0.25 to $0.50 each. If you have a large family, watch a lot of Web video, or use a lot of bandwidth for software downloads, it’s possible your cable modem bill could easily get close to $200 per month. That’s a lot more than the $40 per month we’re used to spending.

So: What’s the most you’d spend per month on Internet access? (Assuming your speeds, reliability, and customer service stay the same.)



