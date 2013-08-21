MAPS: A Poll Asked America Which States Were The Drunkest, The Hottest And Which Had The Silliest Accents

Walter Hickey

The United States prides itself on being a union of independent states, each with their own unique reputation, personality, and aesthetic.

After seeing an excellent poll that asked Europeans what they thought of other European countries, we talked to our polling partner SurveyMonkey Audience to expand the questions and try it on Americans, to see how they felt about other states.

The results were hilarious, informative and tell you everything you need to know about the dynamic between the states.

We asked respondents — 1603 of them — to answer each question with a state that wasn’t their own. The poll was carried out using SurveyMonkey’s Audience feature, which was more accurate predicting the 2012 election than numerous traditional pollsters.

The following maps show that data. Look under each map for details when it comes to the colour scale. The darkest colour had the highest number of votes, the whitest colour had next to none.

Massachusetts has the weirdest accent. Trailing close behind are Alabama, Minnesota, New York and New Jersey.

US State Poll Maps question 01Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Massachusetts, 264 of 1603 votes, 16%


New York scored around 20% of the vote for best food. California and Louisiana get honorable mentions.

US State Poll Maps question 02Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: New York, 305 of 1603 votes, 19%


Hey Alaska, the rest of America thinks your food sucks.

US State Poll Maps question 03

Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkey
Max: Alaska, 85 of 1603 votes, 5%

Besides their own state, people had the highest opinion of California. Colorado is also pretty popular.

US State Poll Maps question 04Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkey


That’s what you get, Texas, for always pulling the “We can leave America whenever we feel like it” card.

US State Poll Maps question 05Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Texas, 167 of 1581 votes, 11%


California is considered the craziest state…

US State Poll Maps question 06Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: California, 403 of 1581 votes, 25%


…but California is also the hottest. Funny how things always seem to turn out like that. This question wasn’t even close, it appears that Katy Perry was right.

US State Poll Maps question 14Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: California, 713 of 1411 votes, 51% (!)


America had trouble deciding which state was the ugliest. We know it’s in the south somewhere, with Alabama in the lead.

US State Poll Maps question 15Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Alabama, 113 of 1442 votes, 9%


Colorado has the most beautiful scenery in the country, followed closely by Hawaii. Honorable mentions to Alaska, Montana and California.

US State Poll Maps question 12Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Colorado, 228 of 1545 votes, 15%


Kansas has the worst scenery. People also went out of their way to pick on Jersey on this one.

US State Poll Maps question 13Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Kansas, 174 of 1487 votes, 12%


Louisiana go home, you’re drunk.

US State Poll Maps question 08Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Louisiana, 174 of 1568 votes, 11%


People love to vacation in Hawaii, Florida, and California.

US State Poll Maps question 07Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Hawaii, 498 of 1568 votes, 32% (!)


New York is the most arrogant.

US State Poll Maps question 09Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: New York, 612 of 1568 votes, 39% (!)


New York is also the rudest. Who could have guessed.

US State Poll Maps question 11Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: New York, 680 of 1545 votes, 44%


Georgia is the nicest, followed by Minnesota. The South gets high marks here, potentially because the rest of the country doesn’t understand that “Bless your heart” is facetious.

US State Poll Maps question 10Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Georgia, 104 of 1545 votes, 7%


Massachusetts is the smartest. All those colleges probably.

US State Poll Maps question 16Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Massachusetts, 342 of 1442 votes, 24%


Mississippi is believed to be the dumbest.

US State Poll Maps question 17Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Mississippi, 237 of 1442 votes, 16%


New York is the home of the best sports fans.

US State Poll Maps question 19Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: New York, 193 of 1442 votes, 13 per cent


Most likely due to the fact that most Americans have never been to Philadelphia, the rest of the country believes New York also has the worst sports fans. I blame John Rocker.

US State Poll Maps question 20Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: New York, 158 of 1442 votes, 11%


America is pretty down to mess with Texas on anonymous surveys.

US State Poll Maps question 21Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Texas, 301 of 1422 votes, 21%


All the usual suspects are considered overrated.

US State Poll Maps question 22Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: California, 394 of 1422 votes, 28%


While this was the most competitive category by far, people seem to believe that Oregon, Alaska and Maine are the most underrated.

US State Poll Maps question 23Walter Hickey / BI, Poll by SurveyMonkeyMax: Alaska, 78 of 1422 votes, 5%

Great job, America.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.