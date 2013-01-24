Hillary Clinton Is Surprisingly Popular With Conservatives And Republicans

Photo: AP

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is viewed in a highly favourable light across party and ideological lines, according to a new ABC/Washington Post poll released Wednesday.The poll found that 91 per cent of Democrats, 65 per cent of Independents and a high of 37 per cent of Republicans view Clinton favourably. The poll comes on the day Clinton testified before House and Senate committees on the September terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.



She is also seen favourably by a majority of all ideological groups, including 49 per cent of conservatives. An astounding 79 per cent of self-identified moderates also said they viewed her favourably.

The poll also showed that Clinton is in a much better position for a theoretical 2016 run for president than current Vice President Joe Biden. Clinton is viewed favourably by a 67-26 split. Biden, meanwhile, was viewed favourably by just 48 per cent of respondents and unfavorably by 37 per cent.

Here’s a look at the difference between Clinton and Biden:

Photo: Langer Research

